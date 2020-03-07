English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Mobile App to Curb Electoral Malpractices in Run-Up to Local Body Polls

The NIGHA app launched by the Department of Panchayati Raj empowers citizens to report illegal distribution of money and liquor, and has provisions to upload photos and videos as well.

Medabayani Balakrishna
  • News18
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the ‘NIGHA’ mobile application where citizens can report electoral malpractices in the run-up to the local body elections in the state.

The app launched by the Department of Panchayati Raj empowers citizens to report illegal distribution of money and liquor, and has provisions to upload photos and videos as well.

All complaints received via the mobile application will automatically be routed to the central control room, and the information will be shared with the concerned officials.

Special secretary to the chief minister PV Ramesh, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, and commissioner Girija Shankar were among those present during the launch of the app.

