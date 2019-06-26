Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jagan Mohan Reddy Now Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Naidu Over Loss of Rs 2,636 Crore

Alleging that the agreements with solar and wind power companies caused Rs 2,636 crore loss to the state exchequer, Reddy asked officials to take steps to recover the amount.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Mohan Reddy Now Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Naidu Over Loss of Rs 2,636 Crore
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo)
Loading...

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday threatened to take legal action against his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu for entering into agreements that allegedly cost state exchequer loss of Rs 2,636 crore.

Alleging that the agreements with solar and wind power companies caused Rs 2,636 crore loss to the state exchequer, Reddy asked officials to take steps to recover the amount.

The chief minister said there were huge irregularities in the power purchase agreements and ordered legal action against then CM, then Energy Minister and senior officials who entered into the agreements.

According to an official release, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu.

The panel will look into 30 issues. It will be assisted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Vigilance and Enforcement.

Jagan Reddy announced this during a meeting on irregularities in power purchase agreements. He wondered why the government had to buy the power at a rate much higher than the competitive bidding price.

He formed another committee to re-negotiate the agreements with solar and wind power companies. The Chief Minister said if necessary the agreements will be cancelled.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram