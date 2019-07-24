Jagan Mohan Reddy Says Review of PPAs Done to Ensure Competitive Prices, Benefit People
The YSR Congress Party government has decided to review power purchase agreements (PPA) worth over Rs 30,000 crore signed by the previous TDP government and the industry is in a fix about investment made already in the state. The review has triggered a rating cut for power projects.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly.
Amaravati (AP): The Andhra Pradeh government's move to re-negotiate power purchase agreements signed with renewable energy producers was only aimed at ensuring competitive prices and pass on the accruing benefit to the people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the state assembly on Wednesday.
Amid a raging controversy over the move, he also said there had been a lot of 'false' propaganda on the PPAs which has no substance or basis.
The YSR Congress Party government has decided to review power purchase agreements (PPA) worth over Rs 30,000 crore signed by the previous TDP government and the industry is in a fix about investment made already in the state. The review has triggered a rating cut for power projects.
Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had last week had termed the review move as a "recipe for disaster", saying it will hurt the state's prospect to attract investment.
Rejecting the claims, Jagan said the move to renegotiate PPAs was aimed at passing on the benefits to the poor through welfare schemes.
"What we are planning is to bring in power at a competitive rate. If we buy power at a higher rate and that becomes the tariff, then industries will shy away from buying power at a premium price, he said in the Assembly.
He further said: That is the reason why we are trying to renegotiate the PPAs, so that the difference in price can be passed on to the poor through various welfare measures, he added. He alleged some people were spreading canards on the issue saying no industry would now come to AP.
Its the work of vested interests. There is no truth in it as our policy is clear. We want to ensure power supply in a cost-effective manner, the Chief Minister added.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dill Mill Gayye Actress Shilpa Anand Accuses Sister, Friend, Relatives of Conspiring Against Her
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Here's How R Madhavan Reacted When an 18-Year-Old Proposed Marriage to Him
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli