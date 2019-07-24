Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jagan Mohan Reddy Says Review of PPAs Done to Ensure Competitive Prices, Benefit People

The YSR Congress Party government has decided to review power purchase agreements (PPA) worth over Rs 30,000 crore signed by the previous TDP government and the industry is in a fix about investment made already in the state. The review has triggered a rating cut for power projects.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Mohan Reddy Says Review of PPAs Done to Ensure Competitive Prices, Benefit People
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly.
Loading...

Amaravati (AP): The Andhra Pradeh government's move to re-negotiate power purchase agreements signed with renewable energy producers was only aimed at ensuring competitive prices and pass on the accruing benefit to the people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the state assembly on Wednesday.

Amid a raging controversy over the move, he also said there had been a lot of 'false' propaganda on the PPAs which has no substance or basis.

The YSR Congress Party government has decided to review power purchase agreements (PPA) worth over Rs 30,000 crore signed by the previous TDP government and the industry is in a fix about investment made already in the state. The review has triggered a rating cut for power projects.

Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had last week had termed the review move as a "recipe for disaster", saying it will hurt the state's prospect to attract investment.

Rejecting the claims, Jagan said the move to renegotiate PPAs was aimed at passing on the benefits to the poor through welfare schemes.

"What we are planning is to bring in power at a competitive rate. If we buy power at a higher rate and that becomes the tariff, then industries will shy away from buying power at a premium price, he said in the Assembly.

He further said: That is the reason why we are trying to renegotiate the PPAs, so that the difference in price can be passed on to the poor through various welfare measures, he added. He alleged some people were spreading canards on the issue saying no industry would now come to AP.

Its the work of vested interests. There is no truth in it as our policy is clear. We want to ensure power supply in a cost-effective manner, the Chief Minister added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram