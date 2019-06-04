Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jagan Mohan Reddy Seeks Vizag Seer's Blessings After Thumping Victory in Assembly Polls

Jagan is understood to have requested the Sharada Peetham pontiff to fix an auspicious time for the expansion of his Cabinet next week.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks blessings of Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at Sarada Peetham in Vishakapatnam on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Fresh from thumping victory in Assembly polls, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took the blessings of Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at the his ashram in Vishakhapatnam.

On his first visit to this coastal city after taking over as the Chief Minister last week, Jagan Reddy drove straight to Sharada Peetham.

Clad in traditional clothes, the Chief Minister presented gifts to the Swamy and sought his blessings.

Jagan is understood to have requested the Sharada Peetham pontiff to fix an auspicious time for the expansion of his Cabinet next week. The time and date for Jagan's oath taking was also fixed by the seer.This was Jagan's first meeting with the seer after the election results were declared.

Jagan took oath at 12:23pm on May 30 at a public ceremony in Vijayawada. He is likely to expand the cabinet on June 8.

The Chief Minister, who reached Visakhapatnam by a special aircraft from Vijayawada, spent an hour at the ashram before returning to Vijayawada and from there to Amaravati.

The YSRCP chief had been following Swamy Swaroopanandendra for the last couple of years. Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also follows the seer and visited his ashram for blessings after winning the Assembly election in December.

Also Watch

