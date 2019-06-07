Week After Taking Oath, Jagan Reddy Appoints 5 Deputy CMs from Different Communities, Regions of Andhra

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to appoint five deputy chief ministers, said sources. A total of 25 cabinet ministers, including Reddy's deputies, will take oath in Amaravati on Saturday.

According to sources, the deputy CMs will be from five different regions of Andhra Pradesh — Rayalaseema, Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari and Vizag. They will be from different communities like SC, ST, ST, BC and minority and Kapu community.

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence in Tadepally in the morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath to the new cabinet on Saturday at 11.49 am in Secretariat premises of Amaravati.

He also told his legislators that the cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.

The chief minister said that the cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance. A total of 25 MLAs will get a chance this time, and a fresh batch of 25 legislators will be taken in after the rejig. Those who do not get a berth will be given chance in the nominated posts and party's responsibilities.

"We worked hard collectively for the past 10 years. Finally, we have come to the power. Everyone will get opportunity but will have to wait. We have to work to fulfill the aspirations of the people," Jagan told party legislators.

Talking about the CM's decision to include deputies from different communities and region, YSRCP MLAs said that the Jagan's decision is an innovative one and created history with his decisions.

"I am welcoming our CM's decision. Everyone will get chance to serve people. I don't mind if I do not get the chance in the cabinet," said forth time elected MLA Adimulam Suresh.

The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter.

Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys.

Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership. However, ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of these communities and break into the Naidu vote bank.

Jagan is also welcoming Kammas to his side. NTR's son-in-law, Daggubati Venkateshwar Rao, was given an Assembly ticket by the YSR Congress.

Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.