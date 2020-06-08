Jagan Orders CID Probe into Woman Doctor's Harassment Allegations Against YSR Congress Leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered an investigation by the Crime Investigation Department into the allegations of harassment, by the ruling YSR Congress leaders, of a government doctor in Chittoor district.

The doctor, Anita Rani, working in the health centre at Penumuru village in the G D Nellore Assembly constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, alleged that she was locked up in a hostel room on March 22, abused and threatened by the local YSRC leaders.

"They harassed me, abused and threatened me.They took my pictures even when I was going to the washroom. I approached the police with a complaint and video evidence but the YSRC leaders again threatened me against filing the case.The police too did not act," the doctor said.

All this was done after she tried to expose the corruption of lower level staff in the hospital, she alleged.

Anita Rani said she filed a petition in the High Court last week over the incident.

Reacting to reports on this, the Chief Minister ordered an investigation by the CID, a CMO release said.

"The Chief Minister directed the CID to thoroughly probe the incident and bring out the facts," the release added.