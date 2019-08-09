Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Reddy Accepts Tamil Nadu Govt's Request to Release Krishna River Water To Chennai

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy accepted the request from Tamil Nadu and ordered the state government officials to take necessary actions with immediate effect.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
Jagan Reddy Accepts Tamil Nadu Govt's Request to Release Krishna River Water To Chennai
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accepted the request from Tamil Nadu government to release water from Krishna river to Chennai to overcome the grave drinking water scarcity in the city.

Tamil Nadu ministers S P Velumani and D Jayakumar met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday seeking the release of water from Krishna river through the Telugu Ganga canal. The ministers handed over a letter to Reddy on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy accepted the request from Tamil Nadu and ordered the state government officials to take necessary actions with immediate effect.

Jagan Reddy told Tamil Nadu Ministers that he has decided to take immediate action on humanitarian grounds before the situation gets worse. He said that two Neighboring states have to work together in such a crisis situation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Ministers expressed gratitude to the Andhra Chief Minister Jagan for his Immediate Response.

(With inputs from PTI)

