1-min read

Jagan Reddy Calls Naidu ‘Bad Oppn Leader’ as TDP MLAs Disrupt House During Introduction of Bills

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lost his cool when some TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and some went to the Speaker’s podium and demanded a chance for Chandrababu Naidu to speak.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Jagan Reddy Calls Naidu 'Bad Oppn Leader' as TDP MLAs Disrupt House During Introduction of Bills
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly on Monday. (News18)
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on TDP president and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to stall the introduction of permanent OBC Commission in the Legislative Assembly

Jagan lost his cool when some TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and some went to the Speaker’s podium and demanded a chance for Naidu to speak.

The Andhra Pradesh CM accused Naidu of being “bad opposition leader” and said Naidu was disrupting the House as he was envious of the welfare schemes and development programs launched by the YCP government.

Jagan Reddy also hit out at Naidu for trying to belittle the House at a time when the ruling party was trying to do justice through reservations. “Naidu cannot disrupt the House during the introduction of historic bills to provide 50 per cent reservations to SC, ST, OBC and minorities, equal importance to women in nominated posts and 75 per cent reservation for locals in the industries,” he said.

“Never before has such a decision been taken in the country to provide equal opportunities to women in nominated posts and 50 per cent reservation to SC, ST, OBC and minorities to help them politically and economically,” Reddy claimed.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister.

