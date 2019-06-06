Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jagan Reddy Cancels Predecessor Naidu's Farmers' Scheme, Announces New Incentives

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced to implement 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme on October 15, as promised in YSRCP’s manifesto.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Reddy Cancels Predecessor Naidu's Farmers' Scheme, Announces New Incentives
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday cancelled the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme introduced by former TDP government in February for farmers. Under the scheme, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had promised to provide Rs 10,000 per year to all farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

The YSRCP chief’s decision to cancel the scheme was made during a review meeting with agriculture department convened at Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli.

He also announced to implement ‘Rytu Bharosa’ scheme on October 15, as promised in YSRCP’s manifesto, which would provide Rs 12,500 per year to farmers, totalling Rs 50,000 in five years.

Asked about fake seeds increasing distribution and to bring in Seed Act in the state, CM Jagan said that he would convene a separate assembly session to discuss farmers’ issue separately.

CM Jagan also decided to set up Market prices stabilization with Rs 3000 crores Fund in the upcoming State Budget. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram