Jagan Reddy Cancels Predecessor Naidu's Farmers' Scheme, Announces New Incentives

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday cancelled the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme introduced by former TDP government in February for farmers. Under the scheme, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had promised to provide Rs 10,000 per year to all farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

The YSRCP chief’s decision to cancel the scheme was made during a review meeting with agriculture department convened at Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli.

He also announced to implement ‘Rytu Bharosa’ scheme on October 15, as promised in YSRCP’s manifesto, which would provide Rs 12,500 per year to farmers, totalling Rs 50,000 in five years.

Asked about fake seeds increasing distribution and to bring in Seed Act in the state, CM Jagan said that he would convene a separate assembly session to discuss farmers’ issue separately.

CM Jagan also decided to set up Market prices stabilization with Rs 3000 crores Fund in the upcoming State Budget. ​