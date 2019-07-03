Jagan Reddy Demands Intelligence Report on Andhra Ministers Over Retaining Naidu-Era Peshis
Jaganmohan Reddy asked for intelligence reports on his ministers after they defied his order to keep officials from the previous government out of the Secretariat.
File photo of Jaganmohan Reddy.
Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded an intelligence report on several ministers in his cabinet after they retained peshis from the previous state government led by Chandrababu Naidu in the secretariat.
Reddy had instructed his cabinet to get rid of those officials deputed during the former CM’s regime who face serious allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister had himself disposed of key bureaucrats, who held important positions in the previous government. He is set to take appropriate action for their violations once reports from intelligence officials are received.
The government and public officials, and various departments, faced a gap in communication because of this measure taken by the CM.
Although the Reddy government came to power over a month ago, cabinet ministers have not yet appointed personals secretaries, personal assistants, public relations officers and Officers on Special Duty to all available posts.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
- PUBG Lite: How to Pre-Download the Battle Royale Game in India
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s