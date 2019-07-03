Jagan Reddy Demands Intelligence Report on Andhra Ministers Over Retaining Naidu-Era Peshis

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded an intelligence report on several ministers in his cabinet after they retained peshis from the previous state government led by Chandrababu Naidu in the secretariat.

Reddy had instructed his cabinet to get rid of those officials deputed during the former CM’s regime who face serious allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister had himself disposed of key bureaucrats, who held important positions in the previous government. He is set to take appropriate action for their violations once reports from intelligence officials are received.

The government and public officials, and various departments, faced a gap in communication because of this measure taken by the CM.

Although the Reddy government came to power over a month ago, cabinet ministers have not yet appointed personals secretaries, personal assistants, public relations officers and Officers on Special Duty to all available posts.