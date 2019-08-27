Jagan Reddy Govt Alleges Insider Trading in Amaravati by Previous Chandrababu Naidu Regime
Minister for Municipal Affairs, Botsa Satyanarayana, alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted 493 acres of land to his relative, Ramarao, for industrial purpose through Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed that it had proof of insider trading in Amaravati by the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.
Minister for Municipal Affairs, Botsa Satyanarayana, alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted 493 acres of land to his relative, Ramarao, for industrial purpose through Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). After the allocation, that land was included in the Amaravati Capital Region in 2015, he alleged.
Satyanarayana also released documents of land allegedly purchased by former Union Minister and Current BJP MP YS Chowdary’s familiy in Amaravati. He claimed that Chowdary’s family members had purchased 124 acres of land in the capital region. In his defense, the BJP MP denied owning a single acre of land in Amaravati.
The YSR Congress has long alleged that TDP ministers and leaders had benefited from the previous government’s policy on Amaravati. YSRCP government is now inquiring about the alleged irregularities by the Naidu regime.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Opens Up About Arjun Kapoor and Her Split with Arbaaz Khan
- We Opted to Get Off: Robert Downey Jr Bids Farewell to Iron Man, Captain America
- Internet Star 'Exposes' Award-Winning Life Coach Jay Shetty for Plagiarizing Quotes
- Zomato, Swiggy Receive Letters from Restaurant Authority Urging Ban of Discounts
- Android 10 Expected Release on September 3 And Google Pixel Phones Get it First