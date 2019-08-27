Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Reddy Govt Alleges Insider Trading in Amaravati by Previous Chandrababu Naidu Regime

Minister for Municipal Affairs, Botsa Satyanarayana, alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted 493 acres of land to his relative, Ramarao, for industrial purpose through Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 27, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
Amaravati: Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed that it had proof of insider trading in Amaravati by the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.

Minister for Municipal Affairs, Botsa Satyanarayana, alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted 493 acres of land to his relative, Ramarao, for industrial purpose through Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). After the allocation, that land was included in the Amaravati Capital Region in 2015, he alleged.

Satyanarayana also released documents of land allegedly purchased by former Union Minister and Current BJP MP YS Chowdary’s familiy in Amaravati. He claimed that Chowdary’s family members had purchased 124 acres of land in the capital region. In his defense, the BJP MP denied owning a single acre of land in Amaravati.

The YSR Congress has long alleged that TDP ministers and leaders had benefited from the previous government’s policy on Amaravati. YSRCP government is now inquiring about the alleged irregularities by the Naidu regime.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
