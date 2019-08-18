Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jagan Reddy Govt Conspired to Murder Chandrababu Naidu, Claims TDP MLC Budha Venkanna

The TDP MLC’s comments came two days after a controversy broken out following the state government’s decision to deploy drone cameras on Krishna river bank where TDP president’s rented house is located.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 18, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Reddy Govt Conspired to Murder Chandrababu Naidu, Claims TDP MLC Budha Venkanna
File photo of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravathi: In a stunning claim, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Budha Venkanna on Sunday alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has hatched a conspiracy to murder former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP MLC’s comments came two days after a controversy broken out following the state government’s decision to deploy drone cameras on Krishna river bank where the president’s rented house is located.

Venkanna alleged that Jagan Reddy has intentionally decreased the security cover of Naidu after coming to power. “Government has put aside Andhra Pradesh High Court order on hiking the security cover for Naidu. Government has allegedly sent people to take drone visuals of Naidu's Rented House” he added.

TDP MLC also questioned the role of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in this matter.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister further, the Venkanna said, CM Jagan Reddy is holidaying in the United States while people in Andhra are suffering from Krishna river floods. “The damages caused by rains would’ve been less if Prakasam Barrage gates were not opened in the last minute,” he said.

The government, however, had said it had deployed the cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study its impact along the riverbank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram