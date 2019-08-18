Jagan Reddy Govt Conspired to Murder Chandrababu Naidu, Claims TDP MLC Budha Venkanna

Amaravathi: In a stunning claim, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Budha Venkanna on Sunday alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has hatched a conspiracy to murder former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP MLC’s comments came two days after a controversy broken out following the state government’s decision to deploy drone cameras on Krishna river bank where the president’s rented house is located.

Venkanna alleged that Jagan Reddy has intentionally decreased the security cover of Naidu after coming to power. “Government has put aside Andhra Pradesh High Court order on hiking the security cover for Naidu. Government has allegedly sent people to take drone visuals of Naidu's Rented House” he added.

TDP MLC also questioned the role of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in this matter.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister further, the Venkanna said, CM Jagan Reddy is holidaying in the United States while people in Andhra are suffering from Krishna river floods. “The damages caused by rains would’ve been less if Prakasam Barrage gates were not opened in the last minute,” he said.

The government, however, had said it had deployed the cameras to capture images of the surging flood in the river, to study its impact along the riverbank.

