Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jagan Reddy Invites Chandrababu Naidu for Swearing-in Ceremony on May 30

Reddy, whose YSR Congress swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as chief minister at 12:23 pm on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jagan Reddy Invites Chandrababu Naidu for Swearing-in Ceremony on May 30
Guntur: YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is greeted by an IPS officer, at Amaravathi in Guntur district, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy Tuesday invited Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30.

Reddy, whose YSR Congress swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as chief minister at 12:23 pm on Thursday.

YSRC sources said the CM-designate spoke to the TDP chief over phone and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.

Reddy has already invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has confirmed his attendance.

After the swearing-in, Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Reddy will leave for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram