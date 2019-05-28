Jagan Reddy Invites Chandrababu Naidu for Swearing-in Ceremony on May 30

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy Tuesday invited Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30.Reddy, whose YSR Congress swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as chief minister at 12:23 pm on Thursday.YSRC sources said the CM-designate spoke to the TDP chief over phone and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.Reddy has already invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has confirmed his attendance.After the swearing-in, Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Reddy will leave for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.