The bitter feud between former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his successor Jagan Mohan Reddy intensified on Friday after the TDP chief accused the new government in the state of implementing "anti-people policies".

“The YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies. Unnecessary and illegal cases are being filed on leaders of other parties. The police are creating unnecessary problems. I am good to people who are good to me. But Jagan is acting like a psycho," Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In Vishakhatapatnam to review the TDP’s position, Naidu said he had seen many chief ministers but none like Jagan. “I warn the government to change its arrogant attitude. The government is targeting our party leaders. That is not fair," the TDP chief added.

The two leaders have been at loggerheads ever since Jagan’s party came to power by decimating the TDP in the national and state-level elections in April and May — it won 151 of 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has alleged that the ruling party has embarked on a political witch-hunt, which has translated to attacks on its workers — including eight deaths.

In September, Naidu was taken into "preventive custody" to prevent him from taking part in a protest against the Jagan government. A large contingent of police, including several DSPs, tied the main entrance gate of Naidu's riverfront residence with ropes and also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out.

