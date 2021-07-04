'Jagan Reddy, KCR Cheating People in the Name of Water Disputes': BJP Telangana Leader

BJP Telangana President and Karimnagar Loksabha MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers were cheating people in the name of water disputes by creating unnecessary controversy for selfish political gain.

Speaking at the party general body meeting held in Hyderabad, Sanjay said “Does K Chandrashekhar Rao not know about the illegal projects on River Krishna by Andhra Pradesh? Even while knowing everything, he is playing silly political games."

The BJP President said that 575 TMC of water was supposed to be allocated to Telangana, and now the Chief Minister was asking allocate a 50-50 ratio to start a new political drama.

“KCR, who is in colluded with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, has twice postponed the apex meet. The CM said it was ridiculous to say now that Andhra is constructing illegal projects." Sanjay said.

Sanjay said he was confident of winning the Huzurabad by-election and urged BJP leaders to work hard for the victory of the party candidate Etela Rajender.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party is trying to win the election by spending crores of rupees.

The BJP leader said the BJP would launch a statewide Padayatra on August 9 for a democratic Telangana against the anarchic regime of TRS and KCR.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here