Jagan Reddy, KCR to Meet in Hyderabad Tomorrow to Discuss Godavari River Waters, Bifurcation Issues

Hyderabad: In a bid to push ahead with their plan to make ample use of Godavari river water, Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), are set to meet at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday to chalk out the future plan of action.

The two Telugu chief ministers, Reddy and KCR, are expected to have a free-wheeling discussion to find an amicable solution to the issue regarding sharing of Godavari river water and the bifurcation of the state.

According to sources, as sought by both the chief ministers, engineers and officials of the two states have prepared a draft of their concerns.

KCR and Reddy are scheduled to discuss measures to shift the Godavari waters to parched lands in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema, Krishna Basin and Nalgonda and Palamur districts.

The meeting assumes significance as a high level meet between engineers of the two states has already been held earlier. They had discussed shifting of available waters from Godavari River to Krishna Basin and other areas in Andhra Pradesh.

With the two leaders set to meet tomorrow, it seems evident that KCR and Reddy are keen to resolve all pending issues of bifurcation and sharing of Godavari river waters.

