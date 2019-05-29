Jagan Reddy Likely to Expand Cabinet on June 7, Call Special Assembly Sessions Afterwards

YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy will expand his Cabinet on June 7 after he takes over as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on May 30, said sources.Reddy has reportedly decided to include 15 ministers in his first Cabinet, with a possibility of holding a special session of Assembly on June 11 and June 12.It was at Reddy’s directive that Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam held a key meeting with Assembly officials in this regard. He instructed the Assembly secretariat to make arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of the new council of ministers to be held on June 7.Reddy in Vijayawada performed special pujas at Indrakeeladri — the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga — and offered silk clothes to the presiding deity as per tradition.Earlier, Reddy paid homage to his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at his memorial in Idupulapaya.