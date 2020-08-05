Jagan Reddy Should Resign and Contest Polls Again: Chandrababu Naidu on Andhra's 3-Capital Move

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Pary President Chandra Babu Naidu on Wednesday challenged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolve the assembly and prepare for elections. Naidu also urged the central government to intervene and protect the capital Amaravati.

Expressing his anger at the Decentralization Bill, Naidu said, “If you have the courage, dissolve the assembly and come for polls again. If the people give the mandate, we will welcome it.”

"We are requesting the state government to restore the capital Amaravati and declares it as a sole capital of the state, we are ready to sacrifice our positions," he added.

Naidu said the government acquired about 33,000 acres of land and made an agreement with the farmers.

“The government has no right to destroy the capital. Even YSRCP leaders and workers are opposing the government’s decision. I am appealing to them to question the Chief Minister,” Naidu said.