Jagan Reddy to Hit the Road Again with Bus Yatra, May Announce YSRCP Nominees for LS, Andhra Polls

Following a year-long ‘padayatra’, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to hit the road again to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabh and assembly elections.He will undertake a bus yatra in the constituencies not covered by him during his ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’.The tour will start immediately after the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission of India. Reddy, who is planning to launch the bus yatra from Kuppam constituency, may announceYSRCP candidates list soon after.Reddy is said to have ascertained the party’s strengths and weaknesses and prospective candidates for the elections during his padyatra.He had travelled for about 3,648-km during his padayatra covering 134 assembly constituencies in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in 341 days.The YSRCP chief is planning to cover the remaining 40-odd assembly segments with the bus yatra.While addressing senior party functionaries, he recently said, “Efficient leaders will be made in-charges and their role in the party’s victory will be vital. The next 45 days are very important and all the leaders should be ready. All the in-charges in the respective assembly and parliamentary constituencies should strive for the victory of the party’s candidates,” he said.Party workers are also upbeat. “The leadership is confident of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh after the assembly elections as anti-incumbency wave is likely to play a key role in turning the ruling party’s fortunes,” YSRCP spokesperson Rajashekar Reddy told News18.