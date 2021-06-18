Jagan Says His Govt Can Only Plead With Centre Over Andhra's Special Category Status, Hits Out At Naidu

Hitting out at the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Party (TDP) government for mortgaging special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh in exchange of a special package and votes, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the ruling YSR Congress Party was unable to prevail upon the Centre over the matter as the BJP-led NDA government enjoyed majority in the Lok Sabha. “…It has complete majority in the Lok Sabha, so we are in a helpless position wherein we cannot do anything except repeatedly plead for SCS," Reddy said.

He, however, expressed hope that “with God’s grace" this situation would reverse some day. “With God’s blessings, I wish (something) good will happen sooner or later," the chief minister said.

“They have mortgaged special status for a special package and votes. Two of their MPs enjoyed Union Cabinet posts and compromised (on SCS). As a result, we are now forced to plead for special status whenever we visit New Delhi. Except pleading, we cant do anything," Jagan said. His remarks come in the backdrop of the recent criticism of the Opposition parties over his failure to secure SCS for Andhra Pradesh even after his YSR Congress won 22 Lok Sabha seats.

Releasing a job recruitment calendar to fill up 10,413 posts, Reddy said his government is trying to focus on welfare and development of the state.

“The TDP regime failed to create jobs and duped people. We are able to keep all our promises in a phased manner and I feel proud about it," he said. “Our government filled up 6,03,756 posts in two years of which 1,84,264 jobs are permanent, 3,99,791 are outsourced and 19,071 contractual," he added.

“Despite a burden of Rs 3,500 crore, we merged the road transport corporation and provided job security to 31,387 staff. We have not stopped any of the welfare schemes amid the Covid-19 lockdown that has hit revenue hard."

