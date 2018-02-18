English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jagan Seeks TDP's Support to Move No-trust Motion Against NDA Over Andhra Special Status
YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)
Amaravati: YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday said his party was ready to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, if the Telugu Desam Party and others supported it.
"At least 54 MPs are required to sign the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. We have only five members....If TDP moves the no-confidence motion, the YSRC will support it," Reddy said.
He was addressing a public meeting at Kandukuru in Prakasam district as part of his ongoing 'Praja Sankalpa Padayatra', a foot-march across the state.
"(Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu's ally (Jana Sena president) Pawan Kalyan asked the TDP to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre, demanding special category status for AP.
"If the TDP doesn't do it, we will move the motion in the last week of March," the YSRC chief said, without elaborating on how his party would muster required numbers. Reddy had announced earlier that YSRC MPs would resign on April 6 if the Centre did not concede the demand of special status.
Reddy also wanted the TDP and BJP MPs from the state to resign to mount pressure on the Centre. "Don't betray the state in the name of a special (economic) package. Let all our (Andhra Pradesh's) 25 MPs resign to secure special category status," Reddy said.
