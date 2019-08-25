Jagan to Attend Anti-Naxal Meeting Chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi, KCR May Stay Away

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is unlikely to take part in an inter-state council meeting on anti-Maoist operations to be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

However, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his intentions to attend the meeting where Shah will share his views and plans on mitigating the Naxalite problem by ushering in development in the affected areas.

As part of his trip to the national capital, Reddy is scheduled to hold meetings with other Union ministers to seek funds for development and resolve issues like bifurcation, irrigation and lifting of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin. Sources said Rao may send his close aide and Home Minister Mahamood Ali to represent the state at the council meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.