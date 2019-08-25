Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jagan to Attend Anti-Naxal Meeting Chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi, KCR May Stay Away

As part of his trip to the national capital, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to hold meetings with other Union ministers to seek funds for development and resolve issues like bifurcation, irrigation and lifting of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:August 25, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Jagan to Attend Anti-Naxal Meeting Chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi, KCR May Stay Away
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is unlikely to take part in an inter-state council meeting on anti-Maoist operations to be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

However, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his intentions to attend the meeting where Shah will share his views and plans on mitigating the Naxalite problem by ushering in development in the affected areas.

As part of his trip to the national capital, Reddy is scheduled to hold meetings with other Union ministers to seek funds for development and resolve issues like bifurcation, irrigation and lifting of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin. Sources said Rao may send his close aide and Home Minister Mahamood Ali to represent the state at the council meeting.

