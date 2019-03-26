Jagan Will Make a Good Chief Minister, Mohan Babu Says After Joining YSR Congress

Much to the chagrin of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Mohan Babu and his son Vishnu joined the YSR Congress (YSRC) on Tuesday.Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy welcomed the Telugu star at his Lotus Pond residence with a party shawl.Babu hit out at TDP chief and Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for amassing wealth by looting the state’s lands and promised to disclose his assets piled up since 1975, stating that he was ready for a debate with all relevant details.Babu, who foresaw Reddy as the next Andhra chief minister and a complete rout for Naidu, said he would campaign for the YSRC and work according to the party chief’s directives.Babu said he joined the YSRC as he liked Reddy’s ideas and his determination to serve people. He expressed his confidence that Reddy would provide better governance than Naidu.“Reddy is a committed leader and will do his best to serve the people after coming to power,” the actor said.Babu, who was the Rajya Sabha MP on a TDP ticket, has been away from politics for quite some time and few days ago, led a revolt against the Naidu government for denying reimbursement of fees to the tune of Rs 19 crore for students of his Sree Vidyanikethan Educational institutions in the state.“For about three-four years, I continued to talk to Naidu regarding the issue. I even wrote letters to him, but nothing happened. With nowhere to go I had to stage a protest. I am paying salaries of staff by mortgaging assets,” he said.He said the Telangana government, had, however, reimbursed the same for students of his institutions in the neighbouring state.The Telugu superstar also slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comment that people of Andhra were being attacked in Telangana.Babu, who had joined the TDP when it was led by party founder NT Rama Rao, said he joined the YSRC long after quitting the TDP.Recalling his association with NTR, whom he used to call “annagaru”, Babu said, “I supported NTR in several public meetings and also produced the movie Major Chandrakanth (starring both the superstars).”He said that though he had extended his support to the BJP, he never joined the saffron party.