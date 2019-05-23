Take the pledge to vote

After YSRCP's Landslide Victory, Jaganmohan Reddy Thanks People of Andhra Pradesh

Reddy, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said that people of the state voted for democracy and exercised their franchise in the right spirit.

H Venkatesh | News18

May 23, 2019
YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy celebrates the massive victory in Andhra Pradesh.
Hyderabad: On cloud nine, YSR Congress Party supremo and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanked the voters for “trusting” him. Reddy has won big in the Assembly elections and will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to Facebook, the YSRCP chief expressed his gratitude for the electorates for supporting his party. “The people supported us to win the parliamentary and Assembly seats in the elections,” he said.

Reddy, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said that people of the state voted for democracy and exercised their franchise in the right spirit. “Will keep up the confidence shown by the people of the state,” he added.

In 2014, Jagan had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Chandrababu Naidu. A fighter like his father, the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he bounced back. Within months of that defeat, Jagan was back in action, taking on the Naidu government. He took out a padyatra across the length and breadth of the state, covering over 3,500 km by foot enthusing his party cadres. It had paid off handsomely.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
