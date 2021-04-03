'Jagan's Bail May Get Cancelled': BJP Leader Warns YSR Congress Ahead Of Tirupati By-poll

With less than two weeks to go for the crucial Tirupati by-election in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has sharpened its attack on the ruling YSRCP and even issued a warning to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While addressing members of the Kapu community, the BJP national secretary and state in-charge, Sunil Deodhar, made a sensational comment saying Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is out on bail in the disproportionate assets case, should not forget that his bail can be revoked any time.

“The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is out on bail. That is why YSRCP leaders should remember before talking or tweeting on social media that many of them are out on bail which can be cancelled anytime," Deodhar said, adding that Jagan’s aides must not forget the reality, while quoting a Telugu song featuring its alliance partner, Pawan Kalyan.

Deodhar’s attack has drawn sharp reactions from the YSRCP camp which says both BJP-Jana Sena must stop dreaming about making inroads in Andhra Pradesh.

“BJP’s vote share is less than two percent, they should look at their electoral performance first before commenting on Jagan who has been democratically elected by people. Unlike TDP, YSR Congress will not bow down to such cheap threats from BJP. Cases against Jagan are politically motivated", YSRCP Leader Nagi Reddy said.

The temple town of Tirupati, which is witnessing a high voltage showdown between the ruling YSRCP, TDP and BJP-Jana Sena, goes to polls on April 17. The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao.

The candidates in the fray are former bureaucrat Ratna Prabha who is fighting for the BJP and Jana Sena, Dr Gurumoorthy, a medical surgeon who has been handpicked by Jagan and Panabaka Lakshmi, former Union Minister, representing the TDP. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.