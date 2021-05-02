Jagatballavpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

183. Jagatballavpur (जगतबॉलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jagatballavpur is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,88,099 eligible electors, of which 1,46,619 were male, 1,41,469 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagatballavpur in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,56,154 eligible electors, of which 1,33,298 were male, 1,22,854 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,661 eligible electors, of which 1,18,777 were male, 1,06,884 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagatballavpur in 2016 was 56. In 2011, there were 32.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Md. Abdul Ghani of TMC won in this seat by defeating Baidyanath Basu of CPIM by a margin of 24,681 votes which was 11.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abul Kasem Molla of TMC won in this seat defeating Kazi Jafar Ahmed of CPIM by a margin of 27,780 votes which was 14.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 183. Jagatballavpur Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jagatballavpur are: Anupam Ghosh (BJP), Sitanath Ghosh (TMC), Gobardhan Manna (IUC), Sk Sabbir Ahmed (RSMPA), Panchanan Mahanta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.88%, while it was 84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 395 polling stations in 183. Jagatballavpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 312. In 2011 there were 277 polling stations.

EXTENT:

183. Jagatballavpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Baragachhia-I, Baragachhia-II, Hantal Anantabati, Jagatballavpur-I, Jagatballavpur-II, Pantihal, Shankarhati-I, Shankarhati-II, Shialdanga and Maju GPs of CDB Jagatballavpur and 2. Begari, Domjur, Dakshin-Jhapardaha, Parbatipur, Rudrapur, Uttar Jhapardaha and Makardah-I GPs of CDB Domjur. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Jagatballavpur is 158 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jagatballavpur is: 22°38’30.5"N 88°07’20.6"E.

