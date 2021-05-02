Jagatdal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

106. Jagatdal (जगतदल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jagatdal is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,337 eligible electors, of which 1,19,839 were male, 1,13,485 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagatdal in 2021 is 947.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,153 eligible electors, of which 1,08,649 were male, 99,503 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,874 eligible electors, of which 93,386 were male, 79,488 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagatdal in 2016 was 602. In 2011, there were 427.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Parash Dutta of TMC won in this seat by defeating Haripada Biswas of AIFB by a margin of 27,045 votes which was 16.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Parash Dutta of TMC won in this seat defeating Haripada Biswas of AIFB by a margin of 36,032 votes which was 24.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 58.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 106. Jagatdal Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jagatdal are: Arindam Bhattacharya (BJP), Krishna Chandra Sarkar (BSP), Nemai Saha (AIFB), Somenath Shyam Ichini (TMC), Ratanmohan Laskar (SUCOIC), Ajay Majumdar (IND), Debasish Bhattacharjee (IND), Brahmdeo Gupta (RSPOIM), Raja Ansari (IND), Suvamay Pan (IND), Suraj Tiwari (IND), Somnath Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.49%, while it was 85.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 106. Jagatdal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

106. Jagatdal constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.18 to 35 of Bhatpara (M), 2. Kogachi-I, Kogachi- II, Mamudpur, Panpur Keutia GPs of CDB Barrackpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Jagatdal is 63 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jagatdal is: 22°50’59.6"N 88°25’47.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jagatdal results.

