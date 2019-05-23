English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jagatsinghpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jagatsinghpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Jagatsinghpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.54%. The estimated literacy level of Jagatsinghpur is 85.64%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kulamani Samal of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,76,394 votes which was 24.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 55.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bibhu Prasad Tarai of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 76,735 votes which was 7.80% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 46.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jagatsinghpur was: Kulamani Samal (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,923 men, 7,01,680 women and 70 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jagatsinghpur is: 20.2594 86.1661
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जगतसिंहपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); জগতসিংপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); जगतसिंहपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); જગતસિંઘપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); ஜகத்சிங்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); జగత్ సింగ్ పూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಜಗತ್ಸಿಂಗ್ ಪುರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ജഗത്സിംഗ്പൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Jagatsinghpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JPJD
--
--
Jagannath Megh
ABHM
--
--
Dipak Kumar Das
APOI
--
--
Peeyuush Das
IND
--
--
Sasmita Das
FPI
--
--
Anil Kumar Behera
BJD
--
--
Rajashree Mallick
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Bibhu Prasad Tarai
BSP
--
--
Bibhuti Bhusan Majhi
INC
--
--
Pratima Mallick
