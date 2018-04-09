1984 Sikh Riots Accused Tytler Asked to Leave Stage as Rahul Begins Fast to Promote Harmony

The Congress in Delhi made another attempt at image makeover by asking former union minister Jagdish Tytler to leave the stage, minutes ahead of the arrival of party president Rahul Gandhi for the day-long 'fast to promote communal harmony' at Rajghat on Monday.Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was seen talking to Tytler before the latter left the stage occupied by senior party leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit."This is dharma of a party and not an individual. They did not fit the criteria," said Congress leader Arvinder Lovely.Tytler is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi that took place in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.In an interview to News18 earlier this year, Tytler had said that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of North Delhi with him to assess the situation in the wake of Sikh riots in November 1984.Tytler is one of those named as being organisers of the riots by the Nanavati Commission in its report submitted over a decade back. He was also accused of killing three Sikhs outside Gurudwara Pulbangash in his Delhi north constituency during the riots.While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), till date, has not been able to establish any charges against Tytler, several Delhi courts from time-to-time have pressed the agency for further investigation into his role.Another accused in the case, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was also turned away by the party this morning from the site of the communal harmony fast organised by the Congress in the aftermath of the recent caste and communal violence in the country.