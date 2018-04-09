English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1984 Sikh Riots Accused Tytler Asked to Leave Stage as Rahul Begins Fast to Promote Harmony
Tytler is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi that took place in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, was asked to leave the stage before Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to begin his day-long 'fast to promote communal harmony' at Rajghat on April 9, 2018.
New Delhi: The Congress in Delhi made another attempt at image makeover by asking former union minister Jagdish Tytler to leave the stage, minutes ahead of the arrival of party president Rahul Gandhi for the day-long 'fast to promote communal harmony' at Rajghat on Monday.
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was seen talking to Tytler before the latter left the stage occupied by senior party leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
"This is dharma of a party and not an individual. They did not fit the criteria," said Congress leader Arvinder Lovely.
Tytler is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi that took place in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.
In an interview to News18 earlier this year, Tytler had said that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of North Delhi with him to assess the situation in the wake of Sikh riots in November 1984.
Tytler is one of those named as being organisers of the riots by the Nanavati Commission in its report submitted over a decade back. He was also accused of killing three Sikhs outside Gurudwara Pulbangash in his Delhi north constituency during the riots.
While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), till date, has not been able to establish any charges against Tytler, several Delhi courts from time-to-time have pressed the agency for further investigation into his role.
Another accused in the case, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was also turned away by the party this morning from the site of the communal harmony fast organised by the Congress in the aftermath of the recent caste and communal violence in the country.
Also Watch
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was seen talking to Tytler before the latter left the stage occupied by senior party leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
"This is dharma of a party and not an individual. They did not fit the criteria," said Congress leader Arvinder Lovely.
Tytler is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi that took place in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.
In an interview to News18 earlier this year, Tytler had said that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of North Delhi with him to assess the situation in the wake of Sikh riots in November 1984.
Tytler is one of those named as being organisers of the riots by the Nanavati Commission in its report submitted over a decade back. He was also accused of killing three Sikhs outside Gurudwara Pulbangash in his Delhi north constituency during the riots.
While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), till date, has not been able to establish any charges against Tytler, several Delhi courts from time-to-time have pressed the agency for further investigation into his role.
Another accused in the case, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was also turned away by the party this morning from the site of the communal harmony fast organised by the Congress in the aftermath of the recent caste and communal violence in the country.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|34
|28
|28
|90
|2
|England
|21
|22
|15
|58
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song
- OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More