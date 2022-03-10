Jageshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jageshwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Manish Singh Negi (UKD), Mohan Singh (BJP), Narayan Ram (UKPP), Ramesh Sanwal (SP), Taradatt Pandey (AAP), Govind Singh Kunjwal (INC), Narayan Ram (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.46%, which is -1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Govind Singh Kunjwal of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.53 Jageshwar (जागेश्वर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Jageshwar is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 93,523 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 48,957 were male and 44,566 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jageshwar in 2022 is: 910 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 90,388 eligible electors, of which 47,377 were male,43,011 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 81,998 eligible electors, of which 42,889 were male, 39,109 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jageshwar in 2017 was 813. In 2012, there were 1,105 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Govind Singh Kunjwal of INC won in this seat defeating Subhash Pandey of BJP by a margin of 399 which was 0.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Govind Singh Kunjwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bachi Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,865 votes which was 8.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 53 Jageshwar Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Jageshwar are: Manish Singh Negi (UKD), Mohan Singh (BJP), Narayan Ram (UKPP), Ramesh Sanwal (SP), Taradatt Pandey (AAP), Govind Singh Kunjwal (INC), Narayan Ram (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.5%, while it was 56.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jageshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.53 Jageshwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.53 Jageshwar comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: 8-Jainthi Tehsil; 9-Bhanoli Tehsil; KC 4-Lamgarha and Panchayat5-Toli of 3-Panuwanaula KC of 3-Almora Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Jageshwar constituency, which are: Gangolihat, Lohaghat, Bhimtal, Almora. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jageshwar is approximately 550 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jageshwar is: 29°32’36.2"N 79°52’19.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jageshwar results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.