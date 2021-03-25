Jagiroad Candidate List: Key Contests in Jagiroad Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jagiroad Assembly constituency in Morigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Jagiroad seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pijush Hazarika of BJP won from this seat beating Bibekananda Dalai of INC by a margin of 28,326 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bibekananda Dalai of INC won from this this constituency defeating Bubul Das of AGP by a margin of 34,448 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Jagiroad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jagiroad (SC) constituency are: Pijush Hazarika of BJP, Swapan Kumar Mandal of CONG, Bubul Das of AJP