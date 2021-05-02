Jagiroad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

79. Jagiroad (जगरोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Morigaon district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (Ribhoi District). Jagiroad is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.17%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,391 eligible electors, of which 1,20,628 were male, 1,17,745 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagiroad in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,643 eligible electors, of which 1,02,885 were male, 98,758 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,148 eligible electors, of which 90,319 were male, 87,829 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagiroad in 2016 was 356. In 2011, there were 273.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pijush Hazarika of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bibekananda Dalai of INC by a margin of 28,326 votes which was 16.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bibekananda Dalai of INC won in this seat defeating Bubul Das of AGP by a margin of 34,448 votes which was 24.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 79. Jagiroad Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jagiroad are: Pijush Hazarika (BJP), Swapan Kumar Mandal (INC), Bubul Das (AJP), Sukanta Mazumdar (BGP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.29%, while it was 79.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 79. Jagiroad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

79. Jagiroad constituency comprises of the following areas of Morigaon district of Assam: Jagiroad thana and Pakaria, Uttar Khula (Part) and Ghagua mouzas in Marigaon thana in Marigaon sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Morigaon.

The total area covered by Jagiroad is 747 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jagiroad is: 26°12’40.7"N 92°12’41.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jagiroad results.

