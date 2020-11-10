Jahanabad Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jahanabad Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Jahanabad (जहानाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Jahanabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jahanabad. Jahanabad is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.8%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,95,110 eligible electors, of which 1,53,644 were male, 1,40,065 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,344 eligible electors, of which 1,44,516 were male, 1,27,825 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,148 eligible electors, of which 1,20,381 were male, 1,01,767 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jahanabad in 2015 was 902. In 2010, there were 560.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mundrika Singh Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Praveen Kumar of BLSP by a margin of 30,321 votes which was 20.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.87% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Abhiram Sharma of JDU won in this seat defeating Sachchita Nand Yadav of RJD by a margin of 8,567 votes which was 7.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 32.1% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 216. Jahanabad Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jahanabad are: Rakesh Kumar Singh (LJP), Rahul Kumar (JDU), Indrajeet Kumar Sudhakar (JMBP), Jayant Kumar (BSLP), Ram Bali Singh Yadav (CPIMLL), Arvind Kumar (IND), Jyoti Kumari (IND), Nityananda (IND), Mani Bhushan Sharma (IND), Sanjit Kumar Singh (IND), Satyendra Prasad Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.98%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.22%, while it was 49.79% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 216. Jahanabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 293. In 2010 there were 272 polling stations.

Extent:

216. Jahanabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Jahanabad district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ratni Faridpur and Jehanabad. It shares an inter-state border with Jahanabad.

Jahanabad seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Jahanabad is 277.71 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jahanabad is: 25°11'50.6"N 84°55'26.8"E.

