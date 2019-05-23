English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Jahanabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jahanabad (जहानाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jahanabad (जहानाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
36. Jahanabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Jahanabad is 65.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Kumar of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 42,340 votes which was 5.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 39.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jagdish Sharma of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 21,327 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 39.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jahanabad was: Arun Kumar (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,51,585 men, 6,71,629 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jahanabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jahanabad is: 25.242 85.0206
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जहानाबाद, बिहार (Hindi); জাহানাবাদ, বিহার (Bengali); जहानाबाद, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાનાબાદ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஹானாபாத், பீகார் (Tamil); జహానాబాద్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಹಾನಾಬಾದ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ജഹനാബാദ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
RJD
Surendra Prasad Yadav
RJD
Surendra Prasad Yadav
LEADING
In 2009, Jagdish Sharma of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 21,327 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 39.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
Jahanabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJD
76756
43.64%
Surendra Prasad Yadav
JD(U)
71670
40.75%
Chandeshwar Prasad
RSMP(S)
7062
4.02%
Arun Kumar
NOTA
6046
3.44%
Nota
BSP
4718
2.68%
Nitya Nand Singh
PPI(D)
2114
1.20%
Sunil Kumar
RNVP
1938
1.10%
Arbind Kumar
IND
1609
0.91%
Chandra Prakash
RMGTP
1073
0.61%
Ramjee Kewat
SSD
959
0.55%
Meera Kumari Yadav
LJVM
717
0.41%
Rajendra Paswan
SUCI
660
0.38%
Uma Shankar Verma
BBC
565
0.32%
Avinash Kumar
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Kunti Devi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jahanabad was: Arun Kumar (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,51,585 men, 6,71,629 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jahanabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jahanabad is: 25.242 85.0206
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जहानाबाद, बिहार (Hindi); জাহানাবাদ, বিহার (Bengali); जहानाबाद, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાનાબાદ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஹானாபாத், பீகார் (Tamil); జహానాబాద్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಹಾನಾಬಾದ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ജഹനാബാദ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results