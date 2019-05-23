Jahanabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name RJD Surendra Prasad Yadav RJD Surendra Prasad Yadav LEADING

Jahanabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJD 76756 43.64% Surendra Prasad Yadav Leading JD(U) 71670 40.75% Chandeshwar Prasad RSMP(S) 7062 4.02% Arun Kumar NOTA 6046 3.44% Nota BSP 4718 2.68% Nitya Nand Singh PPI(D) 2114 1.20% Sunil Kumar RNVP 1938 1.10% Arbind Kumar IND 1609 0.91% Chandra Prakash RMGTP 1073 0.61% Ramjee Kewat SSD 959 0.55% Meera Kumari Yadav LJVM 717 0.41% Rajendra Paswan SUCI 660 0.38% Uma Shankar Verma BBC 565 0.32% Avinash Kumar CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Kunti Devi

36. Jahanabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Jahanabad is 65.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Kumar of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 42,340 votes which was 5.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 39.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jagdish Sharma of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 21,327 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 39.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jahanabad was: Arun Kumar (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,51,585 men, 6,71,629 women and 32 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jahanabad is: 25.242 85.0206Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जहानाबाद, बिहार (Hindi); জাহানাবাদ, বিহার (Bengali); जहानाबाद, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાનાબાદ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஹானாபாத், பீகார் (Tamil); జహానాబాద్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಹಾನಾಬಾದ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ജഹനാബാദ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)