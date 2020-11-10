Jai Kumar Singh (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Jai Kumar Singh is the Minister of Department of Science and Technology and he contesting from Rohtas' Dinara. Singh made entry into politics in the early 2000 from Rohtas district. He was first elected to the Bihar assembly from Dinara Vidhan sabha seat in 2010. He won again in 2015 from the same constituency. He also held the position as Minister of Cooperative Department in the state government during 2014. Singh will be contesting against Rajendra Singh from the LJP and Vijay Kumar Mandal of the RJD. Rajendra Prasad Singh is known for his close proximity with the RSS and was the BJP's Bihar unit vice president. He joined the LJP just ahead of the election. Singh can play a critical role in deciding the fortunes of the Jai Kumar Singh as he is also the runner-up in the last assembly elections in 2015.

Jai Kumar Singh is a JDU candidate from Dinara constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Salary & Agricultural. Jai Kumar Singh's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 3.2 crore which includes Rs 24.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 13.2 lakh of which Rs 7 lakh is self income. Jai Kumar Singh's has total liabilities of Rs 76 lakh.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dinara are: Akhileshwar Prasad Singh (RLSP), Anita Devi (RJD), Krishna Kabir (LJP), Nagendra Chandrawansi (JDU), Surendra Pandey (NCP), Anita Yadav (JAPL), Anirudh Kumar (PPID), Kamlesh Kumar Mishra (BSLP), Jawar Ansari (BMF), Dharmendra Kumar Singh (RSMD), Ranjan Kumar Choudhary (JDPD), Roushan Chaudhari (RSSD), Shashi Kant Gupta (BAAP), Arti Devi (JVKP) , Syad Sher Jahan (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Jai Kumar Singh (JDU) in 2020 Dinara elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.