Jaipur Royal Diya Kumari Has Jewellery, Cash and Properties Worth Rs 16 Crores, But No Car
Diya Kumari, a former BJP legislator from Sawai Madhopur, had declared property worth Rs 9.64 crore in 2013 Assembly elections. It has increased by Rs 6.95 crore in five years in 2019.
Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Rajsamand constituency in Rajasthan, owns 15 bank accounts and Rs 16.59 crore worth of property. (Image tweeted by Diya Kumari in Twitter)
Jaipur: Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Rajsamand constituency in Rajasthan, owns 15 bank accounts and Rs 16.59 crore property, according to an affidavit filed on Monday by her with nomination papers on Monday.
In the affidavit, Kumari said she owned two fixed deposits, 12 savings accounts and three current accounts worth Rs 1.72 crore.
She also owns Rs 12.49 crore shares and insurance policies having maturity value of Rs 1.8 crore. She has Rs 64.89 lakh jewellery and Rs 92,740 cash in hand. She does not own a car.
Kumari entered politics in 2013.
