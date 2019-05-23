English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaipur Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaipur Rural (जयपुर ग्रामीण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaipur Rural (जयपुर ग्रामीण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Jaipur Rural is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.98%. The estimated literacy level of Jaipur Rural is 69.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,32,896 votes which was 32.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Lal Chand Kataria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,237 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural was: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,858 men, 7,93,449 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jaipur Rural is: 26.9162 75.8203
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयपुर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Hindi); জয়পুর গ্রামীণ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); जयपूर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Marathi); જૈપુર ગ્રામ્ય, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜெய்பூர் - புறநகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); జయపుర్ రూరల్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜೈಪುರ್ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ജെയ്പൂർ റൂറൽ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Lal Chand Kataria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,237 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Jaipur Rural Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Ramsingh Kasana
IND
--
--
Vinod Sharma
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Banwari Lal Meena
BRP (D)
--
--
Ram Niwas Nenawat Meghawal
BJP
--
--
Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore
BSP
--
--
Virender Singh Bidhuri
APOI
--
--
Rajendra Kumar
INC
--
--
Krishna Poonia
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural was: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,858 men, 7,93,449 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jaipur Rural is: 26.9162 75.8203
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयपुर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Hindi); জয়পুর গ্রামীণ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); जयपूर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Marathi); જૈપુર ગ્રામ્ય, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜெய்பூர் - புறநகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); జయపుర్ రూరల్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜೈಪುರ್ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ജെയ്പൂർ റൂറൽ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results