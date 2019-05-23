Jaipur Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jaipur Rural Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ramsingh Kasana IND -- -- Vinod Sharma Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Banwari Lal Meena BRP (D) -- -- Ram Niwas Nenawat Meghawal BJP -- -- Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore BSP -- -- Virender Singh Bidhuri APOI -- -- Rajendra Kumar INC -- -- Krishna Poonia

6. Jaipur Rural is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.98%. The estimated literacy level of Jaipur Rural is 69.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,32,896 votes which was 32.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Lal Chand Kataria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,237 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural was: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,858 men, 7,93,449 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jaipur Rural is: 26.9162 75.8203Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयपुर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Hindi); জয়পুর গ্রামীণ, রাজস্থান (Bengali); जयपूर ग्रामीण, राजस्थान (Marathi); જૈપુર ગ્રામ્ય, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜெய்பூர் - புறநகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); జయపుర్ రూరల్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜೈಪುರ್ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ജെയ്പൂർ റൂറൽ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).