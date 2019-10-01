Rahul Gandhi Thanks Jaishankar for Clarifying Modi's 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' Remark, But Ends With Jibe
Rahul Gandhi thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for 'covering up' Modi's 'incompetence' and urged him to teach the prime minister 'a little bit about diplomacy'.
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar" remark at the "Howdy, Modi!" event, saying it reflected his "incompetence", which had caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.
He thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for "covering up" Modi's "incompetence" and urged him to teach the prime minister "a little bit about diplomacy". "Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up our PM's incompetence. His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you're at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
He tagged a news report with his tweet, quoting Jaishankar as saying that what the prime minister had said at the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston recently should not be misinterpreted.
Jaishankar said India had adopted a non-partisan stand to domestic American politics and that Modi was merely repeating US President Donald Trump's words, which he had used to pitch his candidature to the Indian American community while campaigning for the 2020 US presidential election.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate 2 Poster Out, John Abraham Back as Fiercely Patriotic Policeman
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Qualifies for Javelin Throw Finals with National Record Effort