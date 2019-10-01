Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Thanks Jaishankar for Clarifying Modi's 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' Remark, But Ends With Jibe

Rahul Gandhi thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for 'covering up' Modi's 'incompetence' and urged him to teach the prime minister 'a little bit about diplomacy'.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar" remark at the "Howdy, Modi!" event, saying it reflected his "incompetence", which had caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.

He thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for "covering up" Modi's "incompetence" and urged him to teach the prime minister "a little bit about diplomacy". "Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up our PM's incompetence. His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you're at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He tagged a news report with his tweet, quoting Jaishankar as saying that what the prime minister had said at the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston recently should not be misinterpreted.

Jaishankar said India had adopted a non-partisan stand to domestic American politics and that Modi was merely repeating US President Donald Trump's words, which he had used to pitch his candidature to the Indian American community while campaigning for the 2020 US presidential election.

(With PTI inputs)

