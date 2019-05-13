English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaitley Calls Mayawati Unfit for Public Life After BSP Chief Makes Personal Remarks on PM’s Wife
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attributed BSP chief Mayawati’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her PM ambitions.
File photos of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BSP chief Mayawati.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday lambasted BSP chief Mayawati over her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife, saying the comments pulled down discourse to an all-time low. He also attributed the comment to the former UP chief minister’s PM ambitions.
“Behan Mayawati - She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life,” Jaitley tweeted along with criticism of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Addressing a press conference earlier on Monday, Mayawati had countered the prime minister over his charge that she was "shedding crocodile tears" over the Alwar gang rape incident. She accused Modi of indulging in "dirty politics" and demanded his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in the past.
“Modi doesn’t have the right to speak about the rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar. He spoke only after I spoke. He is playing bad politics over this so he can gain in politics. What will he know about respecting women when he left his own wife for politics. What does the PM know about the honour of women when he himself let down his wife,” the former UP chief minister said.
Addressing election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Modi had mounted a scathing attack on the BSP supremo and dared her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.
On April 26, the gang rape victim was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road. They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.
Her husband said he had approached Rajasthan police on April 30 after the incident, but an FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections.
