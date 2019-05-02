English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Didn’t Give Masood Azhar’s Bio-data: Jaitley on Why Pulwama or Kashmir Found No Place in Resolution
The UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him.
Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference at the BJP headquarters.
Senior BJP leader and finance minister on Friday said the core issue was to get JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and it was not important that there was no mention of either Pulwama attack or incidents of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the resolution.
When asked about why the Pulwama attacks and the Kashmir conflict failed to find mention in the UN mandate, Jaitley responds that the core issue was none of this -- but to designate Azhar as terrorist. "The UN gave a list, not a biodata on Masood Azhar," he adds.
