Jaiveer Shergill Quits Congress, Cites ‘Sycophancy’ in Letter to Sonia Gandhi

In another big blow to Congress, Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the party on Wednesday, stating that decision-making in the organisation is no longer made in the interest of the public. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Shergill — who was the party’s national spokesperson — stated, “It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it’s influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality.”

Shergill, who was reportedly not allowed to hold party’s press conferences for the last several months, further stated that the Congress’ ideology and vision of the “current decision-makers” were no longer in sync with the aspirations of modern India.

“I resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the Party. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer sync with the aspiration of the youth and modern India…This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with. However, I shall forever be indebted for all the opportunities the Party has granted me during my association with party”, wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Later, talking to reporter, he said that “there are two kinds of people in Congress — one for which Congress is their home…and another whose home is being run by Congress.” Shergill also claimed that he had been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, “but we are not welcomed in the office”.

ALSO READ: Caught Between Dynasty & Deja Vu: Common Thread in Cong’s Long String of Troubles

“In the past 8 years, I’ve not taken anything from Congress but only poured into the party. Today when I’m being pushed to bow down before people because they’re close to the top leadership; this isn’t acceptable to me,” he added.

The development comes days after two senior Congress leaders — Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad — resigned from top party posts, seemingly exposing the lack of faith in the Gandhis and also indicating that all is clearly not well within the party that has been struggling to reverse its electoral losses and keep its house in order.

While Sharma resigned from the apex steering committee set up to lead the planning for the Himachal Pradesh state elections slated for later this year, Azad quit from the J&K Congress’ campaign committee. Azad’s exit was followed by a series of resignations from the same committee.

Sharma on Wednesday said the Congress needs an “inclusive and collective thinking and approach”. Stressing that the grand old party cannot be revived by having an ‘A’ group or ‘B’ group, Sharma called for collectiveness within the party.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here