1-min read

Jajpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jajpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
8. Jajpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.29%. The estimated literacy level of Jajpur is 80.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rita Tarai of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,20,271 votes which was 32.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 55.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mohan Jena of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,747 votes which was 15.63% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 53.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.

Jajpur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JPJD
--
--
Sunakar Behera
SUCI
--
--
Subasa Chandra Malik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Ranjit Malik
FPI
--
--
Bhima Sen Behera
INC
--
--
Manas Jena
BJD
--
--
Sarmistha Sethi
PBI
--
--
Tilottama Sethy
BJP
--
--
Amiya Kanta Mallick

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.61% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jajpur was: Rita Tarai (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,385 men, 6,07,337 women and 11 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jajpur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jajpur is: 20.8523 86.3386

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जाजपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); জাজপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); जाजपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); જઇપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); ஜெய்ப்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); ఝాజ్ పూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಜೈಪುರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ജജ്പൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
