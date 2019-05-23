Jajpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jajpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JPJD -- -- Sunakar Behera SUCI -- -- Subasa Chandra Malik NOTA -- -- Nota BMP -- -- Ranjit Malik FPI -- -- Bhima Sen Behera INC -- -- Manas Jena BJD -- -- Sarmistha Sethi PBI -- -- Tilottama Sethy BJP -- -- Amiya Kanta Mallick

8. Jajpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.29%. The estimated literacy level of Jajpur is 80.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rita Tarai of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,20,271 votes which was 32.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 55.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mohan Jena of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,747 votes which was 15.63% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 53.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.61% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jajpur was: Rita Tarai (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,385 men, 6,07,337 women and 11 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jajpur is: 20.8523 86.3386Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जाजपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); জাজপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); जाजपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); જઇપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); ஜெய்ப்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); ఝాజ్ పూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಜೈಪುರ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ജജ്പൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).