Jakhanian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jakhanian seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramraj (BJP), Ram Sukla Ram (CPI), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Sunil Kumar (INC), Achhe Lal Bharti (BSWP), Deepak (BSSP), Bedi (SBSPA), Rananjay (BPAP), Ramashankar (BJMP), Rambachan Ram (JAP), Lakhandar (PPOID), Vinay Kumar (ASPKR), Somaru Ram (AAP), Harilal (MCPIU), Rajeev Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.71%, which is 0.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Triveni Ram of SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jakhanian results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.373 Jakhanian (जखानियां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jakhanian is part of Ghazipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,52,076 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,91,909 were male and 1,60,156 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jakhanian in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,254 eligible electors, of which 2,17,944 were male,1,81,557 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,70,420 eligible electors, of which 1,99,676 were male, 1,70,731 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jakhanian in 2017 was 811. In 2012, there were 666 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Triveni Ram of SBSP won in this seat defeating Gareeb of SP by a margin of 5,157 which was 2.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. SBSP had a vote share of 34.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Subba Ram of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijay Kumar of BSP by a margin of 15,230 votes which was 7.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 373 Jakhanian Assembly segment of the 75. Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jakhanian are: Ramraj (BJP), Ram Sukla Ram (CPI), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Sunil Kumar (INC), Achhe Lal Bharti (BSWP), Deepak (BSSP), Bedi (SBSPA), Rananjay (BPAP), Ramashankar (BJMP), Rambachan Ram (JAP), Lakhandar (PPOID), Vinay Kumar (ASPKR), Somaru Ram (AAP), Harilal (MCPIU), Rajeev Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.24%, while it was 54.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jakhanian went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.373 Jakhanian Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 407. In 2012, there were 347 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.373 Jakhanian comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: Jakhanian Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jakhanian constituency, which are: Muhammadabad- Gohna, Mehnagar, Saidpur, Ghazipur, Jangipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jakhanian is approximately 517 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jakhanian is: 25°43’02.3"N 83°22’10.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jakhanian results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.