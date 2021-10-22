'Jal, Jangal, Zameen' Vision of Tribal Warrior Komram Bhim Inspired T’gana Statehood: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday reiterated that statehood for Telangana is the result of tribal warrior Komram Bhim’s vision.

Paying rich tributes to mark his Jayanthi, the CM said that the state government is determined for the welfare of Adivasis and tribals in the state.

“We built a building to honour Komram Bhim in the city and will be opened soon, besides a memorial at his birthplace Jode Ghat in the previous Adilabad district. We achieved statehood for Telangana by following his ideals of self-rule and development," KCR noted.

He asserted that people in rural areas are getting the fruits of development.

Praising Komram Bhim, who sacrificed his life for “Jal, Jangal and Zameen" (water, forest and land" for people, claimed KCR, adding that they transformed tribal villages into village panchayats and made development by giving funds.

The TRS government implemented several programmes for tribals for development. The CM asked the people to follow Komram Bhim’s ideals for rural development and participate in government programmes.

