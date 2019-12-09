'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to be Returned to People if Oppn Comes to Power: Rahul's Promise to Jharkhand
Rahul Gandhi said the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh and provide compensation for land acquired by force, if it forms government in Jharkhand.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Badkagaon: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of grabbing land in states, where the party was in power, asserting that Jharkhand's 'jal, jungle and jameen' would be returned to its people if the opposition alliance came to power.
Addressing a poll meeting here, he said the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh and provide compensation for land acquired by force, if it forms government in Jharkhand.
He promised to the farmers a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for paddy.
"The Congress govt in Chhattisgarh procures paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same rate if the party and its allies win the election," he stated.
