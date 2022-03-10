Jalalabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Jagdeep Kamboj of AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Jalalabad seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Puran Chand (BJP), Gurcharan Singh (JJJKPA), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Mohan Singh (INC), Karamjit Singh (SP), Kuldeep Singh (IPBP), Gurmeet Singh (SADASM), Ranjit Ram (RPOIA), Angrej Singh (IND), Surinder Singh (IND), Harish Chander (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (IND), Manpreet Singh (IND), Jagdeep Kamboj (AAP)

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80%, which is -7.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.79 Jalalabad (जलालाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fazilka district of Punjab. Jalalabad is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 213416 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,413 were male and 1,10,999 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalalabad in 2022 is: 1,084 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,504 eligible electors, of which 1,02,230 were male,92,275 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,075 eligible electors, of which 90,003 were male, 82,072 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalalabad in 2017 was 599. In 2012, there were 386 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won in this seat defeating Bhagwant Mann of AAP by a margin of 18,500 which was 10.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 44.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Hans Raj Josan of IND by a margin of 50,246 votes which was 33.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 53.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 79 Jalalabad Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jalalabad are: Puran Chand (BJP), Gurcharan Singh (JJJKPA), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Mohan Singh (INC), Karamjit Singh (SP), Kuldeep Singh (IPBP), Gurmeet Singh (SADASM), Ranjit Ram (RPOIA), Angrej Singh (IND), Surinder Singh (IND), Harish Chander (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (IND), Manpreet Singh (IND), Jagdeep Kamboj (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.01%, while it was 86.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalalabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.79 Jalalabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 231. In 2012, there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.79 Jalalabad comprises of the following areas of Fazilka district of Punjab: KCs Tahliwala Bodla, Arniwala Sheikh Subhan of Fazilka Tehsil; KCs Ghubaya, Jalalabad and Jalalabad (Municipal Council and OG) of Jalalabad Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jalalabad constituency, which are: Guru Har Sahai, Muktsar, Malout, Lambi, Balluana, Fazilka. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalalabad is approximately 769 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalalabad is: 30°27’13.7"N 74°13’22.8"E.

