Sukhbir Badal Escapes Unhurt After Vehicle Pelted with Stones in Punjab, SAD Blames Congress

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday alleged that the vehicle of its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was pelted with stones when party workers were attacked by Congress members in Punjab’s Jalalabad. Four persons were injured in the incident at Jalalabad Tehsil complex. However, Badal was unhurt, they said.

Badal was accompanying Akali candidates for filing of nomination papers for the February 14 civic polls. His media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

”Congress goons stoned SAD president’s vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers,” alleged Jangveer Singh. He claimed the police remained ”mute-spectator” during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

Union Agriculture Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, saying that any "act of violence was not acceptable."