Jalandhar Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10AM

Live election results updates of Jalandhar Cantt seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Surinder Singh Sodhi (AAP), Pargat Singh Powar (INC), Gurmukh Singh (SADASM), Sarabjit Singh Makkar (BJP), Jagbir Singh Brar (SAD), Satnam Aleer (ASPKR), Sukhjinder Kumar (PPOID), Sunil Babbar (SP), Ribika (BJMP), Jaswinder Singh Sangha (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.02%, which is -4.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pargat Singh Powar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalandhar Cantt results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.37 Jalandhar Cantt (Jullundur Cantt., Jalandhar Cantonment) (जालंधर कैंट.) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Jalandhar Cantt is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 193666 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,730 were male and 1,00,931 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalandhar Cantt in 2022 is: 1,088 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,483 eligible electors, of which 97,727 were male,86,751 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,593 eligible electors, of which 84,639 were male, 77,954 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalandhar Cantt in 2017 was 687. In 2012, there were 447 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Pargat Singh Powar of INC won in this seat defeating Sarabjit Singh Makkar of SAD by a margin of 29,124 which was 22.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pargat Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagbir Singh Brar of INC by a margin of 6,798 votes which was 5.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 42.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 37 Jalandhar Cantt Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt are: Surinder Singh Sodhi (AAP), Pargat Singh Powar (INC), Gurmukh Singh (SADASM), Sarabjit Singh Makkar (BJP), Jagbir Singh Brar (SAD), Satnam Aleer (ASPKR), Sukhjinder Kumar (PPOID), Sunil Babbar (SP), Ribika (BJMP), Jaswinder Singh Sangha (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.83%, while it was 70.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalandhar Cantt went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.37 Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 204. In 2012, there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.37 Jalandhar Cantt comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: KCs Jamsher, Pholriwala, Sansarpur (Census Town) Ward No-1, Jalandhar Cantt. (CB), Ward Nos. 36, 45 to 47, 54 and 55 in Jalandhar (Municipal Corporation) and Khambra on Nakodar Road (OG) - Ward No.57, Alipur adjacent to Village Mithapur (OG) - Ward No.58, Nangal Kararkhan adjacent to Master Mehnga Singh Colony (OG) - Ward No.59 in Jalandhar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Jalandhar-I Tehsil and KC Jandiala of Phillaur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jalandhar Cantt constituency, which are: Adampur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalandhar Cantt is approximately 172 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar Cantt is: 31°13’05.5"N 75°37’44.8"E.

