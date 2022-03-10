Jalandhar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : BJP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Jalandhar Central seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Manoranjan Kalia (BJP), Chandan Kumar Grewal (SAD), Rajinder Beri (INC), Raman Arora (AAP), Jatinder Kumar Sharma (SP), Manjit Kaur (PNPA), Narinder Kumar (IND), Bhupinder Singh (JJJKPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.65%, which is -7.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajinder Beri of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.35 Jalandhar Central (Jullundur Central) (जालंधर सेंट्रल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Jalandhar Central is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 174003 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,871 were male and 90,125 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalandhar Central in 2022 is: 1,075 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,905 eligible electors, of which 81,146 were male,74,755 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,752 eligible electors, of which 73,933 were male, 67,819 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalandhar Central in 2017 was 400. In 2012, there were 319 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rajinder Beri of INC won in this seat defeating Manoranjan Kalia of BJP by a margin of 24,078 which was 22.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manoranjan Kalia of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajinder Beri of INC by a margin of 1,065 votes which was 1.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 35 Jalandhar Central Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jalandhar Central are: Manoranjan Kalia (BJP), Chandan Kumar Grewal (SAD), Rajinder Beri (INC), Raman Arora (AAP), Jatinder Kumar Sharma (SP), Manjit Kaur (PNPA), Narinder Kumar (IND), Bhupinder Singh (JJJKPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.64%, while it was 68.75% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalandhar Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.35 Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 160. In 2012, there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.35 Jalandhar Central comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 22 to 32, 40 and 48 to 53 in Jalandhar (Municipal Corporation) of Jalandhar-I Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jalandhar Central constituency, which are: Jalandhar North, Adampur, Jalandhar Cantt., Jalandhar West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalandhar Central is approximately 23 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar Central is: 31°18’54.7"N 75°38’01.3"E.

