Jalandhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jullundur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalandhar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Jalandhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doaba region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Jalandhar is 82.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Santokh Singh Choudhary of INC won in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 70,981 votes which was 6.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.56% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mohinder Singh Kaypee of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 36,445 votes which was 4.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalandhar was: Santokh Singh Choudhary (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,530 men, 7,42,954 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalandhar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar is: 31.3324 75.5769
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलंधर, पंजाब (Hindi); জলন্ধর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); जालंधर, पंजाब (Marathi); જલંધર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஜலந்தர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); జలందర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಜಲಂಧರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ജലന്ധർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Jalandhar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Balwinder Kumar
AAAP
--
--
Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SAD
--
--
Charanjit Singh Atwal
ANC
--
--
Urmilla
SHS
--
--
Subhash Goria
HBP
--
--
Jagan Nath Bajwa
BPHP
--
--
Gurupal Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Hari Mitter
IND
--
--
Neetu Shuttern Wala
IND
--
--
Valmikacharaya Nitya Anand
NNJP
--
--
Baljinder Sodhi
RPI(A)
--
--
Parkash Chand Jassal
BSP(A)
--
--
Tara Singh Gill
BMP
--
--
Ramesh Lal Kala
IND
--
--
Opkar Singh Bakshi
IND
--
--
Kashmir Singh Ghugshore
IND
--
--
Sukhdev Singh
IND
--
--
Amrish Kumar
INC
--
--
Santokh Singh Chaudhary
