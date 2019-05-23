Jalandhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jullundur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jalandhar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Balwinder Kumar AAAP -- -- Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh NOTA -- -- Nota SAD -- -- Charanjit Singh Atwal ANC -- -- Urmilla SHS -- -- Subhash Goria HBP -- -- Jagan Nath Bajwa BPHP -- -- Gurupal Singh PPI(D) -- -- Hari Mitter IND -- -- Neetu Shuttern Wala IND -- -- Valmikacharaya Nitya Anand NNJP -- -- Baljinder Sodhi RPI(A) -- -- Parkash Chand Jassal BSP(A) -- -- Tara Singh Gill BMP -- -- Ramesh Lal Kala IND -- -- Opkar Singh Bakshi IND -- -- Kashmir Singh Ghugshore IND -- -- Sukhdev Singh IND -- -- Amrish Kumar INC -- -- Santokh Singh Chaudhary

4. Jalandhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doaba region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Jalandhar is 82.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Santokh Singh Choudhary of INC won in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 70,981 votes which was 6.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.56% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mohinder Singh Kaypee of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 36,445 votes which was 4.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.18% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalandhar was: Santokh Singh Choudhary (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,530 men, 7,42,954 women and 13 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar is: 31.3324 75.5769Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलंधर, पंजाब (Hindi); জলন্ধর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); जालंधर, पंजाब (Marathi); જલંધર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஜலந்தர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); జలందర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಜಲಂಧರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ജലന്ധർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam)